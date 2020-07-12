Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Had Been Having Trouble Before Split

A long time coming. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers weren’t in the best place in their relationship prior to calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.

“They have been having trouble in their marriage for quite a while and each doing their own thing,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

A second insider notes that the estranged couple’s “top priority” is their children. Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly,” the source explains. “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

The pair — who tied the knot in May 2010 — announced their separation on Friday, July 10, in a joint statement via Instagram.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The family of four had been quarantined together in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Us on Friday that “Armie left the Cayman Islands weeks ago. That’s when they split. [Elizabeth] is still there with the kids.”

Five months earlier, Chambers said that she was excited to have more children with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

“I want all the babies!” the former Cupcake Wars judge told Us in February. “I want to have so many babies all the time. I love my kids. I want all of that, all the time.”

Chambers also shared her secret for maintaining a healthy marriage with Hammer, whom she began dating in 2008.

“Water your grass where you want it to grow,” the BIRD Bakery owner said at the time. “I feel like that’s such a cheesy, weird thing to say. But you have to put work into a friendship, a working relationship. Wherever you put the work, that’s where it’s going to blossom.”