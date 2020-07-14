Man’s best friend. Armie Hammer was spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since announcing his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The Call Me by Your Name actor, 33, ventured out on Monday, July 13, with his dog, Archie, following the news of his breakup three days prior. Hammer, who shares two children, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, with Chambers, was photographed without his wedding ring as ran errands with Archie in tow.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chambers, 37, filed for divorce on Friday, July 10, and listed July 6 as their date of separation.

The Texas native asked for sole physical custody of the pair’s children and joint legal custody, with visitation to be determined. She also requested spousal support.

Hammer and Chambers announced their split on Friday after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the pair wrote in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

A source told Us exclusively that the pair, who quarantined with their kids in the Cayman Islands, weren’t in a great place before pulling the plug on their union.

“They have been having trouble in their marriage for quite a while and each doing their own thing,” the insider explained on Sunday, July 12.

A second source noted that the estranged couple’s choice to separate was “not one that was made lightly.”

The insider added: “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

