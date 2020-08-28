Elizabeth Chambers Wishes Estranged Husband Armie Hammer Happy Birthday

Armie Hammer may be spending his first birthday in more than a decade without Elizabeth Chambers, but his estranged wife is still thinking of him on Friday, August 28.

“Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer,” the 38-year-old food network star wrote alongside what appears to be a throwback photo of Hammer blowing out candles on a birthday cake with daughter Harper in his lap. “You are loved.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor and Chambers announced they were going their separate ways last month after 10 years of marriage.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the twosome began in a joint statement shared via social media. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

They concluded: “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Chambers and Hammer share 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford. While their split may have come as a surprise to fans, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that it was a long time coming.

“They have been having trouble in their marriage for quite a while and each doing their own thing,” one source told Us.

A second insider added that the pair, who exchanged vows in May 2010, struggled with the decision to call it quits.

“The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly,” the insider said. “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

Chambers filed for divorce on July 10, the same day the split news broke. She listed their date of separation as July 6 and petitioned the court for sole physical custody of their children and joint legal custody, with visitation to be determined. Hammer was subsequently spotted sans wedding ring while out in Los Angeles that month.