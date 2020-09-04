A shoulder to lean on! Armie Hammer hung out with Rumer Willis amid his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

The Call Me by Your Name star, 34, and the actress, 32, were spotted going for a walk together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 2, in photos published by Page Six. He wore a blue knit hoodie, brown pants and a bandana as a face covering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while she rocked a sweater, white jeans and a blue mask. At one point, Hammer wrapped his arm around Willis’ waist.

The actor and Chambers, 38, announced on July 10 that they had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The now-estranged couple share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they said in a joint statement via Instagram. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hammer and the Bird Bakery owner separated while quarantining in the Cayman Islands, where he grew up. He has since returned to L.A., while she has remained in the Caribbean with their children, who started school there in August.

“The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly,” a second source told Us in July. “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable, and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

In her divorce filing on July 10, Chambers listed July 6 as the date of her separation from Hammer, who recently revealed that he has been crashing at his friend Ashton Ramsey’s house.

“For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote via Instagram on August 28. “He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for.”