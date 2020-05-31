“Exes are exes for a reason.” That’s what Josh Lucas’ ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez captioned a Friday, May 29, tweet slamming the actor for cheating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s–t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic,” Henriquez’s tweet, written via the notes app on her phone, began.

“Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this,” she continued. “And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture. You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

Lucas, 48, and Henriquez have had a rocky past. The pair tied the knot in March 2012 and share one son, Noah, 7. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair finalized their divorce less than two years later in June 2014. However, sources tell People they weren’t trying to reconcile amid Henriquez’s cheating claims.

The writer opened up in a 2018 essay for Time about coparenting their son with the Mysteries of Laura alum.

“Successfully sharing the person who brings you the most joy with the person who brings you the most pain is nothing short of a miracle,” she said.

“I always laugh — and then scream — when people suggest getting divorced is taking the easy way out. I can’t think of anything more difficult than failing at marriage, and then having to raise a child together without having the necessary time and distance to recover from every micro and macro heartbreak that has occurred. There’s nothing easy about this easy way out. In fact, the only thing that’s easier than leaving a relationship that isn’t working is choosing to stay in it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lucas’ rep for comment.