



No kidding! Josh Lucas’ son Noah’s first kiss was with Uma Thurman’s daughter, Luna.

“As you know, when you do a play on Broadway you kind of end up living in the theater,” the actor, 48, said of performing in The Parisian Woman on the Monday, November 11, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. “[You] think, ‘Oh great, I’ll have all this time with my kid.’ The reality is you don’t at all end up having time, so you end up kind of moving into the theater. Backstage, [Noah and Luna] had their little playroom, and one day we opened the playroom and they both, like, popped up from behind the couch … and were both obviously so nervous.”

When Thurman’s daughter, now 7, walked out of the room, Lucas asked his son what had happened. “He was like, ‘I think, I guess I just had my first kiss,’” the Ford v Ferrari star told James Corden and Kate Beckinsale. “Think about that — your first kiss is backstage behind a couch in a Broadway theater.”

The host, 41, laughed, joking, “With Uma Thurman’s daughter — what could possibly go wrong at this point? His life is a real downhill trajectory from here.”

Lucas shares Noah, now 7, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, while the Kill Bill star, 49, welcomed Luna with her ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. She is also the mother of Maya, 21, and Levon, 17, with Ethan Hawke.

In July, Maya opened up about their parenting style. “I know my parents don’t BS me,” the Stranger Things star told Jenny McCarthy at the time. “They’re pretty rigorous in terms of their commentary when they like something or don’t. My parents are wonderful and really supportive and have given me a lot. I feel really grateful to have their support.”

The Little Women star gushed about how “present” Uma and Hawke, 49, were. “I was never aware of my parents being anything other than my parents,” she explained. “We played games and took train rides. I didn’t feel like I was in a public family. … That’s how they raised us.”