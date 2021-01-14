Taking time away from the spotlight? Armie Hammer will no longer be a part of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding, amid allegations about his personal life, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesman told Us on Wednesday, January 13.

Not long after the news broke, the 34-year-old actor spoke to TMZ.

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer has been trending on social media in recent days as alleged text messages between him and several different women continue to surface online. In the unverified (and graphic) text threads, a man claiming to be Hammer allegedly writes about his fantasies of rape and cannibalism.

Hammer’s former fling Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, meanwhile, alleged that the messages shared by Instagram user Houseofeffie are “real.”

She tweeted, ”I’m seeing a lot of posts going around about how I am a man-hater and I would just like to clarify: Yes. I love women, I respect women … I stand by women, and I hate men who don’t.”

Hammer has several other projects in the works, including the movie The Billion Dollar Spy and a sequel to 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.

The Social Network actor’s personal life previously made headlines in 2013 when he described himself as a “dominant lover” during an interview with Playboy. Hammer also spoke about his sex life with now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

“I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change,” he said at the time. “And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair.”

Hammer and Chambers, 38, announced their separation in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The twosome share two kids: Harper, 6, and Ford, 3. After the split news broke, Us confirmed that Chambers and their two children are living in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up. Earlier this month, Hammer confirmed that he quarantined for 14 days to reunite with his family.

After he arrived on the island, the actor announced on January 2 that he will no longer be posting photos of their kids as part of his New Year’s Resolution for “their safety and for their well-being.”