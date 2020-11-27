Serving up drama. Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez took aim at ex-husband Josh Lucas in a series of since-deleted tweets on Thanksgiving Day, alleging that he failed to follow protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m celebrating Thanksgiving solo, safely at home while my ex takes our son to an indoor house party in an Uber to celebrate Thanksgiving with a handful of new, maskless friends,” Henriquez, 35, tweeted on Thursday, November 26. “He’s everything that’s currently wrong with the world — a–holes who think rules do not apply to them.”

The If You Loved Me You Would Know author continued in another set of deleted posts: “For all the people who lost a loved one this year or have been battling Covid, remember that it’s all [because] of people like @joshlucas who will do whatever they want to do, without consideration for how it impacts anyone else, not even their own child. … Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who wasn’t a selfish a–hole.”

When one follower empathized with Henriquez for the challenges she’s faced with her ex, the Columbia University grad replied, “I’m more sorry for our son whose only example of a man is a selfish one.”

Henriquez and Lucas, 49, tied the knot in March 2012 and later welcomed son Noah, now 8. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2014 that the pair had finalized their divorce after two years of marriage. Earlier this year, Henriquez made headlines after claiming that the Sweet Home Alabama actor cheated amid the pandemic and tweeting that “exes are exes for a reason.”

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s–t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic,” Henriquez wrote in a screenshot from her phone’s notes app in May. “Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this.”

Four months later, the essayist was spotted having lunch with Armie Hammer in West Hollywood following his split from wife of 10 years Elizabeth Chambers. A source later told Us that the Call Me By Your Name star, 34, was “overwhelmed with all of the attention on his love life” and only had a “very brief” fling with Henriquez.