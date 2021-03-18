Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Abuse by Effie Angelova Amid Scandal

Sharing her side. A woman named Effie Angelova accused Armie Hammer of “violently” raping her in 2017 following his DM scandal earlier this year.

Angelova, 24, spoke out about her alleged sexual relationship with the actor, 34, during a press conference on Thursday, March 18, saying they were intimate on and off from 2016 to 2020 after meeting via Facebook.

She denied Hammer’s previous claim that all of his sexual activities outside of marriage were “completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory.”

According to Angelova, who met Hammer when she was 20, their relationship “progressed rapidly” and “emotions from both sides became really intense.”

She continued: “Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. [He] would often test my devotion to him, crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent used me mentally, emotionally, sexually.”

Angelova claimed that the California native “abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually,” pointing to an alleged incident in L.A. in 2017 where she alleged, “Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours.”

She also claimed that he “committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent,” including beating her feet with a crop and slamming her head against the wall. “During those four hours, I tried to get away,” she explained. “I found that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

Effie’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said that her client “does have evidence which she believes supports her serious allegations” and that they have presented it to the Los Angeles Police Department. She added: “We do think that is important that an investigation of these serious allegations is conducted.”

The LAPD told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday that it “initiated a sexual assault investigation” on February 3 after being contacted by an attorney “representing the female community member,” adding the investigation is “ongoing.”

Hammer’s attorney told Us in a statement on Thursday that Angelova’s “own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

The statement continued, “As recently as July 18, 2020, Ms. Angelova sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.” His layer also included a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between Hammer and Angelova.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose Ms. Angelova’s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference,” Hammer’s team added. “With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with Ms. Angelova — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. Ms. Angelova’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

The Call Me by Your Name star first came under fire in January after multiple women shared alleged screenshots of messages from the actor detailing graphic fantasies ranging from cannibalism to rape. Hammer later slammed the “bulls—t” allegations, calling them “vicious and spurious online attacks against” his character.

The Social Network actor exited the Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding amid the fallout. He later issued an apology to the real Miss Cayman after a video leaked from his private Instagram account of a woman, whom he referred to as “Ms. Cayman,” in his bed on all fours.

“My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman [Mariah Tibbetts], who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman,” he said in a statement to the Cayman Compass in January, adding he is “genuinely sorry” for his “foolish” attempt at humor.

Hammer, who has since been dropped by WME and his personal publicist, was later accused of branding his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze by carving his initial into her lower hip. The model, 23, claimed to the Daily Mail in January that their relationship was a “real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love.”

Lorenze detailed their two-month relationship, saying, “He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe.” She noted, “You can be just as traumatized by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

The Rebecca star’s lawyer denied his ex’s allegations in a statement to Us Weekly, calling them “patently untrue.”

Hammer’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares children Harper, 6, and Ford, 4, addressed the scandal last month, admitting she is “shocked, heartbroken and devastated” by what has come out.

“Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez