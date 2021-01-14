Hot Hollywood >Episode 111

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Armie Hammer’s Alleged Text Messages and Duchess Kate’s Birthday Party 

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” Podcast, we break down Armie Hammer’s alleged DM messages, which have not been verified, and his decision to step away from his upcoming Shotgun Wedding film with Jennifer Lopez

Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor told TMZ on Wednesday, January 13, referring to the alleged messages between him and multiple women that surfaced online. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hot Hollywood Armie Hammer and Duchess Kate Middleton
Shutterstock (2)

The hosts also spill all on Duchess Kate’s 39th birthday celebration, which included homemade gifts she received from her three children, the touching phone call Kate received from Queen Elizabeth and more. 

Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Hair Moments of All Time 

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast looks into Rebel Wilson’s terrifying kidnapping while on vacation in Africa and The Sex and The City revival drama between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. Listen now! 

Episode 110

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast': The Hottest news Stories of 2020, Biggest Splits, Scandals and Stories from 2020
On this week’s episode of “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast”, we break down the hottest stories, most salacious scandals, cutest moments and everything in between, from the year that has been 2020. We look back at...
Flip podcast card

Episode 109

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast: Tom Cruise Loses It, Meghan and Harry Return to Spotlight
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, we break down the leaked audio of Tom Cruise going ballistic on the crew of Mission Impossible. We talk about what set him off and who in Hollywood is supporting...
Flip podcast card

Episode 108

'Hot Hollywood': Olivia Jade Speaks Out, Joe Exotic's Plea to Kim Kardashian
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, Olivia Jade speaks out for the first time! Lori Loughlin’s daughter appeared on Jada Picket Smith’s Red Table Talk and shared some bombshells about the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 107

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast: Inside Erika Jayne's Messy Divorce
Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast breaks down all the evidence and speculation following RHOBH star Erika Jayne‘s divorce and why fans think the decision to divorce is purely a sham for financial reasons. Erika Jayne...
Flip podcast card