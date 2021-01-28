On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce. In his latest court filing, Blackstock denied his estranged wife’s claims that he decreased her by charging her outlandish fees during their contract.

Additionally, the hosts unveil the backstory of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” a source previously told Us. “Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close. They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Even more, the hosts then dive into Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo’s music faceoff and JoJo Siwa’s coming out story.

