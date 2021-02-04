Hot Hollywood >Episode 114

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Madison LeCroy and A-Rod Drama, Prince Harry’s Trip to the U.K. and More

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez’s past connection.

It all began last month when the season 7 reunion for Bravo’s Southern Charm aired. At the time, Lecroy’s costar Craig Conover alleged that he saw text messages between her and an unnamed athlete. She later confirmed it was the former Yankees player.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fianceé with me,” LeCroy told Page Six on Wednesday, February 3, referring to Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. A source also told Us Weekly that “the two have never met.”

Hot Hollywood Podcast Madison LeCroy Alex Rodriguez Prince Harry
Madison LeCroy, Alex Rodriguez, and Prince Harry Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram; Shutterstock (2)

Additionally, the hosts unveil the details of Prince Harry’s upcoming trip back home to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s 100th birthday — and why Meghan Markle and baby Archie will not be in attendance. “There are still tensions between Meghan and the royal family, there are several reasons Meghan is not accompanying Harry to England,” a source told Us.

Even more, Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast reveals what Britney Spears’ social media manager had to say regarding the theories that the singer is not in control of her own social media channels. To hear all about the celebrity drama from this week, listen now!

 

