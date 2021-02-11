Hot Hollywood >Episode 115

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down the latest developments in the #FreeBritney movement and share which Hollywood stars are coming to Britney Spears’ defense.

The “Toxic” singer and her father, Jamie Spears, have been in a lengthy court battle as she tries to have him removed as the conservator of her person and of her estate, a position he’s held since 2008. The court battles have gained more attention in recent days thanks to the sixth episode of The New York Times Presents titled “Framing Britney Spears.”

A source in Britney’s camp tells Us they “think it’s high time this extremely sad and confusing story was aired.” While a close source to Jamie tells Us the documentary is “another example of them being painted as money-grabbing villains when all they’re doing is trying to help Britney run her life and stay in a safe place.” On the podcast, the hosts share all the new details from sources and Britney’s most recent court filings.

Additionally, the hosts unveil why Kim Kardashian is rushing to North West’s defense after posting a Bob Ross-inspired painting on her Instagram Story. After fans speculated the 7-year-old was not the artist, the Skims founder clapped back at critics writing on social media, “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!!”

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals why Heather Rae Young got a tattoo on her hip for fiancé Tarek El Moussa and why Brandi Glanville is in hot water for her comments surrounding Armie Hammer. To hear all about the celebrity drama from this week, listen now!

