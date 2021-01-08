On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s ‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast, we share everything we know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s possible divorce, including when Kardashian first met with her attorney and whether the couple are living together anymore.

The hosts spill all the details surrounding Hilaria Baldwin’s fake heritage scandal, including how the Baldwin family is reacting and every time Hilaria was less-than-truthful about how she portrayed herself to the public.

Us Weekly’s ‘Hot Hollywood’ podcast also gives a look into the hot new romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the heels of her split from Jason Sudeikis. Plus, we’re looking at how Prince Harry and Prince William are finally starting to rebuild their fractured relationship.