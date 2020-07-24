Princess-worthy hairstyles are a royal do! Kate Middleton boasts a mane of flawless brunette tresses, but beyond her natural follicular blessings, she regularly boasts regal hairstyles. Ever since she entered our hearts as Prince Williams betrothed in November 2010, the Duchess of Cambridge’s strands have been the subject of a long held obsession.

From her bouncy blowouts, braided updos and the endlessly remixed chignons Kate Middleton knows how to work the classics. Not to mention her signature half-up hair. But every once in awhile this best tressed Duchess, she surprises us with bangs, blowouts and even lobs — dare we say it a center part, too! And with the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry around the corner, there might be a fancy updo around the corner. In the meantime, Click through to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s best hair styles so far!