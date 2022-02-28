They’re done. Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have split after six months of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Paige ended things with Morgan,” one source exclusively tells Us. “She just wants to move on and wants nothing to do with him and the person he is.”

Page Six was first to report news of the breakup, which comes weeks after Wallen and the model took their relationship public. “I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” the influencer captioned a February 10 photo of herself kissing the “Whiskey Glasses” crooner.

Earlier this month, Lorenze shared videos where she rocked out at Wallen’s Madison Square Garden concert. In the wake of the pair’s split and the cheating allegations, she uploaded a clip of herself dancing to Beyonce‘s “Sorry” in a form-fitting Skims dress. The song is from the album Lemonade, which is presumed to be about Jay-Z‘s alleged infidelity.

Instead of using the chorus, the YouTuber set the video to a snippet of the song with the lyrics, “Looking at my watch you should’ve been home / Today I regret the night I put that ring on / He always got them f–king excuses.”

She also posted a meme via her Instagram Story that read, “One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear conscious. To know you aren’t out here doing people wrong and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night. Karma is real, energy is contagious.”

While Lorenze shared cryptic social media posts, Wallen uploaded a concert snap to his Instagram on Sunday, February 27. “Right where I need to be,” the singer — who shares son Indie, 19 months, with ex-fiancée Katie Smith — captioned the photo.

Both entertainers were thrust into the spotlight prior to their relationship under different circumstances. Lorenze first made headlines in January 2021 when she alleged to the Daily Mail that ex-boyfriend Armie Hammer carved his initials into her lower hip during their two-month relationship. Her claims came after multiple women accused Hammer, 35, of traumatizing sexual encounters, with some claiming he sent them messages about fantasies of cannibalism and rape.

Wallen, meanwhile, came under fire for using the N-word in a video published by TMZ in February 2021. The Voice season 6 alum apologized amid the backlash.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said in a statement at the time. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The Tennessee native was banned from awards shows, suspended from his label and taken out of rotation at many major radio stations. However, he quietly made his way back to the airwaves by June 2021 and returned to the Big Loud Records roster.

With reporting by Natalie Posner and Diana Cooper

