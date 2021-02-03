Taking a stand. Morgan Wallen’s controversial N-word video has resulted in his recording contract with Big Loud Records being suspended.

Big Loud Records, a label known for its ties to Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane, tweeted out their decision on Wednesday, February 3.

“In wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely,” their statement read. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

iHeartRadio also announced their plans to remove Wallen’s music from their stations. The radio network’s decision comes after Cumulus Media required their 400-plus stations to take the same action.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately,” iHeartRadio said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Entercom, a communications company that owns more than 200 radio stations, followed suit as well. Additionally, his music is no longer featured on Apple Music and Spotify’s country pages or playlists as of Tuesday, February 2.

CMT, meanwhile, issued a statement via Twitter in response to the “7 Summers” singer’s actions, which read, “After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion.”

The “More Than My Hometown” crooner, 27, came under fire after being caught on video using the racially-charged term and other expletives following a night out in Nashville. In the video posted by TMZ on Tuesday, he is shown loudly speaking to his friend outside of his home, saying, “Take care of this p–sy-ass n–ga.”

Wallen later issued an apology for his controversial behavior.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he explained in a statement to TMZ on Tuesday. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The Tennessee native’s actions have garnered stark backlash from his country music peers. Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that “the news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” while Cassadee Pope shared via Instagram that she is “completely disgusted by Morgan Wallens’ words” and slammed him for being “flippant and nonchalant while hurling the most offensive racial slur you could utter.” While Mickey Guyton tweeted that she does “not believe in cancel culture,” she argued that Wallen “must feel the weight of his words.”

Maren Morris noted that “this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless,” referencing a previous coronavirus-related scandal he overcame late last year. “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word,” the “My Church” singer, 30, continued. “We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

In October 2020, Wallen had his opportunity to perform on Saturday Night Live yanked after he was caught violating coronavirus safety protocols before his scheduled appearance. At the time, he was caught on video partying and kissing an unknown woman.

“I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” he said in a social media video. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

The former Voice contestant was given a second chance in December 2020, during which he served as the musical guest for host Jason Bateman. He then released his sophomore record, Dangerous: The Double Album, on January 8.