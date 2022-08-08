Whirlwind over. Tyler Cameron revealed he and girlfriend Paige Lorenze split weeks after the pair went public with their romance.

The Bachelorette alum, 29, confirmed the breakup during the Monday, August 8, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop after guest host Loni Love asked about the duo’s recent boat date. “I tell you what, Loni, we just had to take a step back,” Cameron said. “It wasn’t the right timing … We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other but just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Love, 51, was left speechless by the reveal as Cameron teased, “I had to break the news to Loni.” When asked to clarify whether he’s single, the Florida native confirmed, “Absolutely.”

The 24-year-old former ski racer went on to address the breakup later that day. “Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us. I am more career-focused than ever and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment,” she noted in a statement. “I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what’s to come!”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 9 that the contractor was dating Lorenze following his split from Camila Kendra last year. “It’s still new,” a source explained at the time. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

The pair were later spotted packing on the PDA in New York City before the model shared a glimpse of the You Deserve Better author helping her cook dinner via her TikTok account. “Everyone here for the launch but just here to ask why you used a glass to make your dressing,” one follower teased in the comments, to which Lorenze replied, “Away game, cooking in a man’s apartment. [I’ve] gotta improvise lol.”

Cameron went on to gush over his “incredible” girlfriend during an exclusive interview with Us on July 24. “She’s really special and we’ll see what happens,” the former ABC personality said, noting that he and Lorenze were still “learning a lot about each other” at that point in their romance.

The duo met at a bar in NYC. “It’s all about energy,” Cameron explained. “And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens.”

Before falling for the Wake Forest University alum, Lorenze was briefly linked to country singer Morgan Wallen. Cameron, for his part, split from Kendra in August 2021 after less than one year together. He previously dated Gigi Hadid after finishing Hannah Brown‘s season 15 of The Bachelorette as the runner-up.

Though he told Us earlier this year that he was trying to “take a breath” after his romantic ups and downs, Cameron joked in July that moving slowly wasn’t his strong suit. “I suck at that. I’m trying to learn that now still,” he told Us at the time. “My issue is with everything I do in my life — dating, working out, goals — I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up. I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go … I just get excited.”

