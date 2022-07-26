Tyler Cameron Reveals How He Met ‘Really Special’ Paige Lorenze

A blushing former Bachelorette contestant! Tyler Cameron is off the market — and gushing about new love Paige Lorenze.

“It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other and she’s an incredible girl,” the 29-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly while supporting Degree’s “Not Done Yet Marathon” team after the San Francisco marathon on Sunday, July 24. “She’s really special and we’ll see what happens.”

Cameron told Us that he met the 24-year-old social media star at a bar in New York City.

“It’s all about energy. And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens,” he added.

The general contractor has been publicly linked to Lorenze since the beginning of the summer, going public with their relationship earlier this month. Cameron previously told Us that he learned in recent years that he needs to remember it’s “OK to slow down” when it comes to his romantic endeavors — something he still struggles with.

“I suck at that. I’m trying to learn that now still,” he told Us on Sunday. “My issue is with everything I do in my life — dating, working out, goals — I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up. I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go … I just get excited.”

Lorenze wasn’t on hand when Us caught up with Cameron in San Francisco, where he congratulated three runners — Sagirah Ahmed Norris (who has MS), Michael Zampella (who suffers from a degenerative eye disease) and Ashley Zirkle (who had to withdraw from her last marathon amid recovery for donating a kidney to a stranger) — whom he worked with ahead of their second chance to run the 26.2 miles.

“Degree started this thing called the ‘Not Done Yet’ team, which comprises of runners who were unsuccessful in their first attempt to run the marathon. It’s about getting them back on the start line,” Cameron told Us. “[Degree] donated $50,000 to Achilles Foundation, which is [a] really cool foundation that also helps people get on the start line. For instance, Mike has vision impairment, so they got him a guy to run with him. It’s all about making the running world inclusive, it’s a really cool foundation. When I heard about this opportunity and these people’s stories, I was inspired by Mike, Sagirah and Ashley for what they’ve gone through and what they’ve done.”

Cameron continued: “We had our calls. I would tell them where I screwed up and also succeeded in the marathons [I ran]. Things to do and don’t leading into it. And, I guess, it helped because all three of them finished! We’re all finishers. It’s an amazing feat to run a marathon. … I think that message [of] ‘not being done yet’ is important and powerful. And if they can get through what they’ve gone through, we can get through a lot of things.”

