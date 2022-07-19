Brushing it off. Paige Lorenze swiftly shut down speculation that she staged PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Tyler Cameron after fans called out the loved-up couple.

The model, 24, posted a TikTok joking about the “foul” weather in New York City on Monday, July 18, which she described as “100 degrees, sticky, stinky and muggy.” Instead of discussing the heat, many commenters chimed in to accuse Lorenze of calling “the paparazzi on herself” and Cameron, 29, after Page Six obtained photos of the pair kissing while on a walk through the city.

“I would probably look better in them if I did [set it up],” the Dairy Boy founder clapped back at one social media user, telling another troll that “it’s [been] a free for all” in her comments section since her romance with the Bachelorette alum made headlines. “Those pictures are so staged it’s comical. Keep gaining those followers hunnyyyyy,” a TikTok user wrote, to which Lorenze fired back, “I love the grip I have on you.”

Despite being inundated with negative social media comments, the former ski racer appeared to have a sense of humor about the whole situation. “Idk [why I’m getting so much hate] but I’m making a lot of money on social media so keep the hate coming girlies$,” Lorenze wrote.

The New England native — who briefly dated country star Morgan Wallen before splitting in February — was first linked to Cameron last month after they were spotted “making out” and “holding hands” in The Hamptons. Us Weekly later confirmed that the pair are officially an item.

“They’re dating. It’s still new,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

A few days later, Lorenze appeared to confirm the relationship herself via TikTok when she shared a video of the Florida native helping her cook dinner in his apartment.

Cameron rose to fame as one of Hannah Brown‘s final two suitors on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. Shortly after the season ended, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid before moving on with model Camila Kendra in January 2021. Us confirmed that the twosome called it quits after less than a year together. “Things were going well until they weren’t,” the insider exclusively revealed in August 2021. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

After multiple public relationships, Cameron confessed in February that he wanted to change the way he approached his love life going forward. “[On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it’s OK to slow down and take a breath,” the Real Dirty Dancing alum exclusively told Us at the time. “[That’s] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure.”

He continued: “If [a relationship] comes, it comes. That’s kind of how it hit me last time. That’s how I like it to happen. … I’m in no rush right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited for this [year] — it’s gonna be a big year. I feel it, it’s gonna be good.”

