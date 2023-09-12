Us Weekly readers have burning questions about all things dating — and Kristin Cavallari has the answers.

Ahead of her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast release, the former reality star, 36, offered some advice to fans during her recent cover story with Us. Cavallari started out by encouraging a single mother of two to get back out into the dating scene.

“Let’s get rid of that mentality. Who gives a s—t if you have kids? I’ve actually found that a lot of people like it. Some guys like that because I think it takes the pressure off too and then maybe you have one more kid. Who knows?” Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, said.

She continued: “I think your problem is you are in your head about it so you are going to be putting out that energy. I think if you have the confidence of, ‘Yeah, I’m a mom but look at me. I’m f—king awesome’ then it doesn’t matter.”

Cavallari reminded the fellow parent to take dating at their own pace, adding, “I think you need to decide when to introduce your kids. I can’t give you advice on that. I think everyone is different. I want to wait until I am very serious with somebody but if your kids are cool with it then do whatever feels right for you.”

The Laguna Beach alum followed up by weighing in on a question about choosing to get back with an ex or spark a new romance.

“I am going to say stick with the new relationship. They are never as good when you go back — I promise you that you broke up for a reason. Just remember the bad stuff about them,” she quipped.

Cavallari, however, found herself stumped when asked about the best place to find love.

“I don’t know. I am looking too! People really swear by the apps, they really do. All my friends are trying to get me on the apps,” she shared. “But I really believe that if a guy is supposed to come into my life, he will come into my life one way or another. I would say get out more, go to a nice dinner and then a bar. Go try new things. Just do new things.”

The Uncommon James founder also reminded people not to pull the plug on a relationship over the smallest things, saying, “I think this has to do with you. Why are you nitpicking people and focusing on the negatives? There is something within you that you need to look at because that shouldn’t bother you as much.”

In response to an inquiry about having the “exclusive” talk, Cavallari suggested that women shouldn’t take the lead.

“I know that is annoying but let the guy do it. I am telling you, if a guy wanted to then he would. That is my take on everything. If a guy wanted to then he would,” she noted. “So I don’t want you being the one to start that conversation and I think if he doesn’t have it soon then you know where you guys stand.”

Cavallari didn’t shy away from even the most personal of questions — including one about spicing up your sex life. “It is really normal to be nervous in the beginning with someone. You just have to have that confidence of knowing guys really appreciate that,” she explained. “Guys want to know what you like so they can make you feel good. So keep that in mind [and] there are nice ways you can say it.”

After a man wrote in asking for tips on his dating profile, Cavallari discussed what she would like to see on the apps.

“The shirtless pics have to go. Any guy in the mirror with the selfie is [a] no. Like, have a friend take a nice picture of you — with your dog is good — or just outside in your natural habitat. But don’t also have a lot of pictures. I really like a guy who has a couple of photos and isn’t really that active on social media,” she continued. “It is really important that you give a full pictures of who you are as a person. … Just so we know what we are getting into.”

Cavallari is looking forward to answering more questions — and offering insight on a wide range of topics — on her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast.

“Since I first started on TV at 17, my image has been controlled to a degree,” she told Us. “So this is the first thing I’ve done where I’m like, ‘This is the real me.’ I’m in a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.”

“Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” is streaming now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.