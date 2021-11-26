Family friendly! Alex Rodriguez reunited with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and their daughters for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃❤️ #Grateful,” the retired MLB athlete, 46, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Thursday, November 25, posing alongside Scurtis, 48, children Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, and other relatives.

In one photo, Rodriguez sat beside the Florida native at the table, which was set with a decorative floral centerpiece. Another snap shows the former New York Yankees player planting a kiss on his daughter’s hand as she sipped from a glass. The former spouses later posed for solo shots with their kids.

Rodriguez and Scurtis tied the knot in 2002 after meeting at a Miami gym in the late ’90s. Natasha was born in 2004 and Ella arrived four years later. In July 2008, the former psychology teacher filed for divorce, citing “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” as the reason for their split in court documents.

Scurtis moved on with Miami-based realtor Angel Nicolas and they welcomed daughter Camilla in 2016. The A-Rod Corp founder, who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Madonna during his marriage, dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz before sparking a romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2017.

The Silver Slugger Award winner and the Hustlers actress, 52, got engaged in 2019. Last Thanksgiving, Rodriguez and his daughters posed alongside Lopez and her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, 13.

“This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us,” Rodriguez wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives.”

He and Lopez called it quits five months later, telling Today in a joint statement in April that they’re “better as friends.” Shortly after the split, Rodriguez began “spending more time” with Scurtis and their kids, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

“[Cynthia] wasn’t the biggest fan of [J. Lo],” the insider revealed in June, adding that Natasha and Ella are “happy to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

Rodriguez didn’t “need support to get him through a breakup,” but he was grateful to have Scurtis and her husband to “keep him company” as “part of his inner circle that he trusts,” the source said at the time.

That same month, the 2009 World Series champ gushed over the Ohio State University graduate while she helped him recover from a workout. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote via Instagram in June.

Lopez, for her part, reconnected with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in April — and hasn’t looked back. “Jennifer is done dealing with Alex,” a source told Us in August. “She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends.”

