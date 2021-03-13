Looking for love. Alex Rodriguez has had many high-profile romances over the years, being linked to actresses and musicians.

The New York native made a name for himself when playing for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2013 before returning in 2015 for one more year. When he wasn’t making headlines for his big at bats, his relationship status was grabbing the attention of his fans.

After Rodriguez separated from his wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in 2008, after welcoming two daughters together, the MLB alum’s Hollywood flings became a more frequent occurrence.

The former athlete was romantically linked to Madonna, amid his 2008 split, before he began seeing Kate Hudson.

“She’s with him every second,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2009 of the couple, adding, “they love sex [and] talk about it all day.”

Rodriguez has also dated Cameron Diaz and WWE star Torrie Wilson, never ruling out another engagement or marriage. In March 2019, the former baseball slugger proposed to Jennifer Lopez after dating for two years.

Two months after announcing their engagement, Rodriguez posted a throwback video to his Instagram account, in which he gushed about the Grammy winner when he was still playing ball.

When asked by a reporter “what a dream date” would be for him in 1998, Rodriguez, quickly answered, “Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

The sports star continued to gush about his then-fiancée, including writing sweet Instagram tributes to Lopez on her birthday over the years, until their March 2021 split.

“Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mum, the most amazing performer,” he wrote in July 2020. “A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”

Scroll down to relive Rodriguez’s dating history — from musicians and Hollywood A-listers and beyond.