Less than one month after calling it quits with Kathryne Padgett, Alex Rodriguez has moved on with Jaclyn Cordeiro.

“Their relationship is] fairly new,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the former baseball player, 47, and the Canada native, 42. “They’re enjoying spending time together.”

While the duo have yet to address their budding romance, Rodriguez had been single since September when Us confirmed that his whirlwind romance with Padgett, 25, had fizzled after a few months together. Following the former couple’s split, the retired MLB star predicted his future includes a sweet love story.

“I think I’m gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension, because of the lessons learned [from] my biggest mistakes,” Rodriguez said during a CNN interview, which aired earlier this month, noting he believes he is “husband material.” (He was initially suspended from the league in 2014 for violating its anti-doping regulations.)

He added: “When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod. … I think pre-suspension, if you asked me what’s winning looked like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series, nice cars, women. Post-suspension, I look at more the team-building, being a great father, being a son, being a friend, high character, loyalty, all those things.”

The former Yankees athlete was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis between 2002 and 2008, with whom he coparents daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” a second source previously told Us in December 2021, nothing Rodriguez gets along “well” with Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicholas. “[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.”

Following the Shark Tank alum’s divorce, he moved on with the likes of Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson. Rodriguez began dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017, proposing two years later. The twosome eventually called off their years-long engagement in April 2021, shortly before the 53-year-old Marry Me star moved on with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Lopez and the Argo director, 50, tied the knot earlier this year.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” the former shortstop said during his October appearance on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. “I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”

