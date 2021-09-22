Doting on his daughters! Alex Rodriguez shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — and the former professional baseball player loves sharing their special moments on social media.

The retired athlete, who called the teenagers the “best part of” his life in a touching September 2021 Instagram post, was married to Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. The former couple welcomed Natasha and Ella in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

After his split from the former psychology teacher, the New York native moved on with Jennifer Lopez. The Grammy nominee has two children of her own with Marc Anthony — Maximilian and Emme — and her twins bonded with Natasha and Ella.

“They’ve merged incredibly well,” Rodriguez told Access Hollywood in 2017. “I mean, they love each other, they like to play together, they have a lot in common, they’re all very supportive.”

Four years later, he and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer announced their split. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the exes wrote in a joint statement to Today in April 2021, two years after they got engaged. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rodriguez and Lopez stayed together as long as they did for the sake of their children, a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that same month. “A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close,” the insider explained at the time. “They still have love for each other that I think will never go away. They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

After the actress moved on with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight how “grateful” he, Natasha and Ella were for their time with the Maid in Manhattan star and her kids.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” the former shortstop gushed to the outlet in August 2021. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? … How do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

