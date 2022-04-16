Fitness friends. Nearly than one year after Alex Rodriguez split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, he has been spotted with Kathryne Padgett.

The former New York Yankees athlete, 46, was photographed driving his red Porsche convertible IN MIAMI with Padgett, 25, on Tuesday, April 12, in snaps obtained by E! News. They attended a Minnesota Timberwolves game on Wednesday, April 13, and they were spotted working out in Miami on Thursday, April 14, in photos published by the New York Post.

Their recent outing was not the first time the pair had been spotted together. A source previously told Us Weekly in January that the duo were casually hanging out as platonic pals after they were first spotted together earlier that month.

The pair’s connection has continued to spark speculation after the VCP Ventures cofounder claimed a photography credit on one of her Instagram snaps from earlier this month.

“Happy Opening Day ⚾️,” Padgett captioned an April 7 snap at Oakland Coliseum. Rodriguez replied, “👏.”

While the fitness model appeared solo in the social media upload, one of her followers had asked Rodriguez if the shot was a result of his photography skills. He succinctly replied, “Yes.”

Neither the retired athlete — who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — nor Padgett have further addressed their relationship status. Rodriguez, for his part, has been single since his split from Lopez, 52. (They dated for nearly two years until he popped the question in 2019.)

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the sports broadcaster and the Marry Me star said in a joint statement to Today in April 2021 amid their breakup. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The “On My Way” songstress has since moved on with her past love Ben Affleck, whom she reconnected with in May 2021. The pair got engaged earlier this month with a giant green diamond. Rodriguez, for his part, subtly reacted to the proposal news on April 10.

“It’s a great time in sports,” broadcaster Michael Kay said during ESPN 2’s Sunday Night Baseball show, sitting beside the father of two. “You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Rodriguez chimed in: “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

Scroll below to meet Padgett, Rodgriguez’s new pal: