Moving on! Alex Rodriguez is hoping to find love again after his split from Jennifer Lopez, but he’s enjoying the single life in the meantime.

“He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet. … At the moment he’s single and having fun.”

Finding “The One” can be difficult when you’re in the public eye, however. “It’s not easy for him to date being in the spotlight,” the source says.

On Sunday, January 23, Rodriguez, 46, was spotted cheering on the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, alongside fitness competitor Kat Padgett. Though their outing sparked dating rumors, a source tells Us that the A-Rod Corp founder has “just been hanging out” with the Dallas native, 25. “[They’re] keeping it casual. He’s not tied down to anyone specific,” the insider explains. “He can be quite the charmer.”

The former New York Yankee began dating Lopez, 52, in 2017 and the couple announced their engagement two years later. After postponing their wedding due to the pandemic, they confirmed that they had ended their engagement in April 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In the months following the split, a source told Us that the entrepreneur was focusing on himself, his business and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “He’s doing OK and surrounded by his friends and family,” the insider noted in May 2021. “They keep him happy and motivate him to become more successful. He cares a lot about his work, family and bettering himself.”

Rodriguez echoed those sentiments in August 2021, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was “looking forward” after the breakup. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” the Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner said at the time. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

Lopez, for her part, reconnected with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. They went public with their romance in July 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a new couple at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in September of that year.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.