Friendly exes. Alex Rodriguez’s ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, “wasn’t the biggest fan” of his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” the insider says.

The former spouses, who share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, have been working alongside one another to give the girls more group time.

“He’ll invite her to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat,” the source explains. “It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

The retired New York Yankees player, 45, has chosen to lean on his ex-wife, 48, from whom he separated from in 2008 after six years of marriage. However, Rodriguez “doesn’t need support to get him through a breakup,” the insider notes.

“He’s a strong guy and has a lot going on in his life,” the source adds. “He’s more so hanging with Cynthia because she and [her husband] Angel [Nicolas] keep him company and are part of his inner circle that he trusts.”

The former shortstop had many high-profile romances after splitting from Scurtis in 2008. He was linked to Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz before he began dating Lopez, 51, in 2017. Rodriguez proposed to the “Jenny From the Block” singer two years later, but the pair had to postpone their nuptials more than once amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former athlete and the Hustlers actress went their separate ways in April, telling Today in a joint statement that they are “better as friends.” The breakup came just months after Rodriguez was accused of having an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

The hairstylist, 30, spoke out about the alleged cheating scandal in February, revealing that she did have an online relationship with Rodriguez, but claimed things never got “physical” between them. At the time, a source close to the ex-MLB star told Us the duo had “never met.”

The New York native’s rep addressed the scandal in May amid rumors Rodriguez had reached out to LeCroy again after the end of his engagement, saying, “I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

LeCroy doubled down on her alleged part in Rodriguez’s split from Lopez, telling Us exclusively earlier this month, “I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

Lopez, meanwhile, was spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in late April, just weeks after parting ways with Rodriguez. Us confirmed in May that the duo were “full-on dating” after jetting off to Montana and vacationing together in Miami the same month.

“The old flame is absolutely rekindled,” a source said at the time. “They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

The following month, Rodriguez reunited with his ex-wife and gushed over her parenting skills while doing a workout with the Ohio State University graduate.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he captioned a photo of his ex helping him ice his leg via Instagram on June 12.

The sports star was then spotted with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Saturday, June 19, while the Saturday Night Live producer, 41, celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons. A rep for Rodriguez later told the New York Post’s Page Six that the duo “have been friends for 15 years,” insisting that “there’s absolutely zero there” romantically.

