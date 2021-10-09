Why is he single? While Alex Rodriguez was covering the American League Division Series, he poked fun at his bachelor status following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

During the FOX Sports broadcast on Thursday, October 7, the former MLB athlete and his cohosts were discussing footage of Tampa Bay Rays baseball players eating popcorn from the dugout amid a game against the Boston Red Sox.

“These Rays are so chill. Nelson Cruz said, ‘I could use some popcorn.’ So he got his buddy some popcorn and then he started eating it during the game,” anchor Kevin Burkhardt narrated the dugout footage before adding, “It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game.”

Production then cut to throwback footage of Cameron Diaz — whom the MLB champ dated from 2010 to 2011 — feeding Rodriguez, 46, some kernels during the Super Bowl XLV championship in 2010.

The Shark Tank alum smiled and teased, “KB, that’s maybe why I’m single.” His fellow sportscasters laughed at the exchange.

The former professional athlete, who announced that he and Lopez, 52, ended their engagement in April, discussed moving on from the pair’s breakup earlier this year.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

The former baseball player — who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — noted at the time that he was focused on his future and family as he moved on from the split.

“So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing,” he told the outlet.

The “Let’s Get Loud” crooner started dating the entrepreneur in 2017 before getting engaged two years later. However, the pair eventually called it quits in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Since they called it quits, the Hustlers actress — who shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony — has moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she was previously linked to from 2002 to 2004.

Rodriguez, for his part, hasn’t publicly been linked to anyone since the split but remained focused on his family and coparenting his teenage daughters with Scurtis, 48.

“Alex and his ex are just good friends and work well at coparenting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June of the former married couple’s relationship. “He has a lot of respect for her husband [Angel Nicholas] and they’ve gotten closer as friends. Cynthia and Alex’s relationship started off very messy, but they’ve certainly got closer in the past year or so.”