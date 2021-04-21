Teenager time! Alex Rodriguez included Jennifer Lopez in his birthday tribute to daughter Ella on Tuesday, April 21.

“13. Wow,” the former professional baseball player, 45, captioned an Instagram video showing throwback photos. “That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

The former athlete went on to write directly to his youngest daughter, saying she “amazes” him. “You are smart, mature, talented, caring and funny,” the New York native, who is also the father of Natasha, 16, gushed. “I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart!”

The old photos the Out of the Ballpark author used ranged from sibling shots to vacation pictures. Not only did Rodriguez include photos of Emma with Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, but a couple with the Grammy winner, 51, as well. In one, the “On the Floor” singer hugged the then-preteen, and they sat side-by-side in the second.

Lopez and the former New York Yankees player, who began dating in 2017, ended their engagement earlier this month after previously denying breakup rumors.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to the Today show on Thursday, April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the exes stayed together as long as they did to make their children “happy.” The insider explained, “A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close. … They still have love for each other that I think will never go away. They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

The former pair were in couples counseling and “grew apart,” the source added. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore. They still have their mansion, they still have deals they were working on together. Everything is in the process of being sorted out.”