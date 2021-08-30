Cute as can be! On Saturday, August 28, Will Kopelman tied the knot with Alexandra Michler — and the new couple had some of the cutest flower girls in the game.

Kopelman’s daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, spread petals down the aisle wearing the prettiest ivory dresses from Brock Collection. Michler’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared a series of images from the ceremony, which took place in Massachusetts, via Instagram.

But get this: the dresses are one of a kind as Olive, 8, designed them on her own. And given that the puff-sleeve midi-length dresses, which featured a blue sash around the waist, are insanely chic, it’s safe to say that the little one has a future in fashion.

Rewind the clock to June, and Kopelman teased that his daughter would have a hand in the wedding attire, sharing a snap from the Brock Collection show room.

“MY daughter has seen the Cruella movie five time now, and so armed with her unwavering determination, has set out to ‘design’ her own flower girl dress. And pretty much everyone else’s for that matter,” the captioned his post. “Huge thanks to @lauravassar and all the incredibly lovely and talented people @brockcolelction, you made a girl’s dream come true. PS — sweet Olive, dream big, I got your back kiddo …”

Olive isn’t the only one at the wedding with a fabulous fashion sense. Michler, who is the Head of Fashion Initiatives at Vogue, looked absolutely gorgeous for her nuptials.

She stunned in an ivory off-the-shoulder wedding gown, which featured a gorgeous train and flowing veil.

Kopelman commemorated the ceremony via Instagram, sharing a snap of him and his other half in front of a lighthouse. “8.28.21,” he captioned the post.

Fans and friends quickly took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds. “Stunning couple!! Congratulations!” Jordan Brewster wrote. Nelli Diamond, the founder of Hill House, said: “So so gorgeous congratulations!!!”

The couple announced their engagement in January — and they have Barrymore’s stamp of approval.

“I’m in it with him and his family. I’m happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club,” the Flower Beauty founder said on The Howard Stern Show in February. “The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy.”