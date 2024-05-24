Heidi Klum always makes sure her mini-me Leni Klum is picture ready.

Heidi, 50, and Leni, 20, proved to be the ultimate mother-daughter goals after the TV personality was seen fixing her model daughter’s makeup at the amfAR Cannes Gala during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 23.

Heidi adorably gave her daughter a kiss on the cheek as the pair posed together — but seemed to leave a bit of her lipstick on Leni’s face. After she pulled away and noticed, Heidi put her finger on Leni’s cheek and wiped the lipstick off. The pair brushed off the incident and continued to smile for the camera.

Heidi, for her part, looked seriously stylish in a tulle ruffled dress that wrapped around her body and cascaded into a train. She elevated her look with rose gold heels and statement earrings.

For glam, the America’s Got Talent judge donned a full beat including sparkly eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows, a soft contour and pink lips. She pushed her blonde hair back and wore her hair down.

Leni, meanwhile, commanded attention in a sheer black dress complete with floral embellishments at her hips and chest. She accessorized with matching fingerless gloves and a diamond necklace.

Leni’s makeup included smokey eyeshadow that was winged out, manicured eyebrows, wispy eyelashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a half-up coiffure.

Inside the gala, Heidi changed into a see-through white feather embellished dress. Throughout the evening, she layered with a white blazer.

This is hardly the first time the women posed together on the red carpet. In January, they wrapped their arms around each other at the Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala. Heidi rocked a tan design finished with gold sequins as Leni looked chic in a strapless sparkly red gown.