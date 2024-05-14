The stars are out and shining bright like diamonds at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

The big event, which has been dubbed the most prestigious film gathering, kicked off on Tuesday, May 14, and is slated to run until Saturday, May 25. The festival previews new films in all genres from all around the world.

At the official opening ceremony on Tuesday, which also served as a screening for Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act), stars including Greta Gerwig, Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep brought their fashion A-game.

Gerwig, 40, sparkled in a plum-colored sequin gown by Saint Laurent, which she paired with jewelry from Chopard. Fonda, 86, for her part, wore a beaded jumpsuit by Elie Saab, and Streep, 74 looked timeless in an ivory wrap gown.

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival: