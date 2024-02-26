Leni Klum got it from her mama.

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback photo of herself alongside a recent photo of her 19-year-old daughter, proving that the pair are spitting images of each other.

In the first photo, a young Heidi, now 50, posed in a plain white tank top, blue jeans and a snakeskin belt. The next photo featured Leni in a black long sleeve crop top and low-rise blue jeans. Both wore their blonde hair straightened and down.

Despite Leni’s young age, she has already begun to make a name for herself in the modeling world.

In November 2023, Heidi and Leni posed side-by-side in matching red lingerie for Intimissi’s holiday campaign. The ad received mixed responses from fans. Some praised the mother-daughter duo, while others remarked that the photoshoot was inappropriate. “Doing a photo shoot with your mother in lingerie is still weird,” one social media user wrote at the time.

Leni’s first big break came when she graced the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany alongside Heidi. At the time, Leni opened up to the publication about what initially sparked her interest in modeling.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” she said. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

In addition to modeling, Leni also began her college career in New York City in the fall of 2022.

In an August 2022 interview, Heidi opened up to Talent Recap about Leni’s transition into collegiate life. “I’m trying not to freak out, ’cause, you know, we all have to do this at some point, we all have to leave the nest,” said Klum. “You can’t forever live with your parents.”