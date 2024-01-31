Heidi Klum has nothing but love for Victoria’s Secret.

During an appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” the 50-year-old supermodel shared her thoughts on the lingerie company’s fashion show, which was recently reimagined after its 2019 cancellation due declining sales as well as years of backlash for being exclusionary and promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

“This was a really big time in my life,” Klum told Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the podcast. “It was amazing. I loved it.”

Klum, who was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2010, said she was shocked to hear that viewers and even models didn’t have the same experience. “Looking at the documentary, I saw one person, who I walked with during those years, say they felt really uncomfortable. It’s just so strange,” Klum said of the Hulu special, Victoria’s Secret Angels and Demons, which explores the brand’s history of alleged misogynist treatment under longtime CEO Les Wexner.

“If you felt uncomfortable, why are you doing it?” Klum said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I loved it always. I always wanted to wear the big wings. … It was fun.”

Historically, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured the industry’s most popular supermodels — including Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more — in blinged–out bras and panties.

Klum’s comments come after she previously championed Victoria’s Secret’s rebrand in July 2021. At the time, the label introduced a new campaign and initiative that featured a diverse group of women, including Priyanka Chopra (a major body positivity advocate) and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Victoria’s Secret also launched The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers to “fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women’s cancers.”

“About time, is all I can say. About time,” Klum told The Sunday Project. “As a model, you go there, you are happy to have a job. When you are not the company, you do what you are told. But finally, looking at this now, I’m like, about time.”

Following the relaunch, Victoria’s Secret introduced a new iteration of its show, The World Tour, presented as a feature-length film that takes viewers on a journey across the world to follow a “group of 20 innovative global creatives from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.”

The project premiered on Prime video in September 2023.