Victoria’s Secret commemorated a new chapter on Wednesday, September 6 — and Hollywood’s favorite It Girls stepped out for the occasion.

Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more gathered at the Manhattan Center in New York City as the lingerie retailer celebrated a “reimagined” version of its annual fashion show, which was canceled in 2019 amid declining sales and increasing backlash regarding the company’s messaging around women’s bodies. Historically, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured the industry’s most popular supermodels — including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more — in blinged–out bras and panties.

Called the World Tour, the new event is presented as a feature-length film that will take viewers on a journey across the world to follow a “group of 20 innovative global creatives from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, Us Weekly reported in May.

The project will premiere on Prime Video on Tuesday, September 26.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet: