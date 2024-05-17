Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a part of my New Year’s resolutions, one of my biggest goals for this year was (and is) working out more and getting in daily movement. Back in January, that meant investing in yoga pants to keep warm during winter workouts. Now that summer’s almost here, my athletic wardrobe needs some new running shorts that I know will be comfortable and confidence-boosting enough to help me keep my resolution.

The first pair of shorts that I’m investing in for the summer are The Gym People’s High Waisted Athletic Shorts. I found them as I was searching the Amazon fashion bestsellers department, seeing that they were a major shopper favorite. Considering over 5,000 shoppers have purchased them in the last month, I know I’m not the only one who thinks these are bound to be my new favorite activewear piece for summer.

Get the The Gym People High-Waisted Quick Dry Athletic Shorts (originally $27) on sale for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

What stood out to me about these shorts is how flattering I think they’ll be on my curvier body. They have a thick, high waistband that helps with tummy support (super helpful while working out) and have a fit that isn’t too tight around the thighs. Made with extra coverage, they have a double-layered design and a side slit, which offers greater range of movement while wearing. They also have a hidden utility pocket, which is great for putting your phone, keys or small necessities in while at the gym.

If the design of these shorts didn’t sell me enough, the shopper reviews definitely did. They currently have over 7,000 five-star ratings, many of which are paired with a glowing review.

Proving how great these are for warmer months, this reviewer said these shorts are “super breathable” and keep them comfortable while they go for runs “in Texas where it’s 105 degrees in the summer.” “These are perfect for working out or lounging,” they said. “They are some of the most comfortable shirts I own. The pocket is small but can squeeze a phone in if needed.”

Made for softness and stretch, these shorts have a polyester and spandex fabric makeup. They also come in several modern colors, whether you prefer a neutral like black or white or something more colorful like sage green or sea blue.

I plan on wearing the shorts mostly for my outdoor runs and walks, since that’s what I do the most, but also for trips to the gym as well for weightlifting sessions. They come in at $25 on Amazon, which is not only a great price in general, but especially for shorts shoppers say are “better than the expensive brands!”

See it: Get the The Gym People High-Waisted Quick Dry Athletic Shorts (originally $27) on sale for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from The Gym People here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!