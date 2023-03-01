Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Workout Wear

10 Affordable Workout Shorts That Can Hide Bloating

By
Woman-Running-In-Workout-Shorts-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though shorts show more skin than a pair of leggings, they can be far more forgiving and slimming when you find the right cut and style. We prefer to shop for shorts which have a higher waistband that can flatten out the tummy area. That’s the best way to help make bloating less noticeable!

Other smaller details, like double-layered fabric or scalloped sides, are also flattering elements which can help boost your confidence while wearing a pair of shorts. Whether you’re a person who loves to hit the gym or not, having comfy shorts to relax and move around in is necessary for the spring and summer months. With that in mind, we’ve found all of the best pairs which look great, feel fabulous and are affordable to boot. Check out our top picks below!

BALEAF Women's 3 Inch Running Shorts

BALEAF Women's 3" Running Shorts 2 in 1 Workout Athletic High Waisted Shorts Pockets with Liner Black XS
BALEAF
These shorts are incredible because they’re double layered. The combo of the skintight shorts and looser layer on top make them extra flattering and comfortable if you’re a fan of this shorter length.

Pros

  • Double-layered coverage
  • High-waisted
  • Secret pockets built in

Cons

  • Few customer reviews
  • Only three color options
$26.97
See it!

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s High Waist Running Shorts

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s High Waist Running Shorts with Liner Athletic Hiking Workout Shorts Zip Pockets (Black, Small)
THE GYM PEOPLE
We’re in love with the extra wide compression waistband on these shorts! They are very similar to the style you would see on a pair of yoga pants or leggings. They the lower belly area taut with ease.

Pros

  • Amazing customer reviews
  • Mesh panty lining built in
  • 4-way stretch fabric
  • Side pockets and hidden back zip pocket

Cons

  • Limited sizing
  • Only four color options
$20.99
See it!

Dragon Fit Women's High Waisted Running Shorts

Dragon Fit Womens High Waisted Running Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Workout Shorts with Mesh Liner Zipper Pockets (X-Small, Black)
Dragon Fit
These shorts have achieved bestseller status. Hundreds of shoppers say they look incredibly flattering on curvier body types and have a ton of other fab features, like lightweight fabric and the coverage they provide.

Pros

  • Great array of color options
  • Perfect high-rise fit
  • Overwhelmingly positive reviews
  • Hidden back pocket

Cons

  • Slightly limited sizing
$19.98
See it!

Aloodor High Waist Dolphin Shorts

Womens Shorts Cute Lounge Shorts Drawstring Waist Dolphin Shorts Exercise Red S
Aloodor
While these shorts may be more casual than traditionally athletic, they’re still great to wear after hitting the gym or a more low-key workout. The curved hem and high-waist cut is what makes them flattering even if they don’t have the same compression waistband as other shorts on this list.

Pros

  • Stretchy knit material
  • Flattering cut
  • Fun color and tie-dye options
  • Hundreds of five-star reviews

Cons

  • Not ideal for all workouts
$16.99
See it!

G4Free Women's 5 Inch Running Shorts

G4Free Athletic Shorts for Women 5 Inch Running Shorts with Pockets Quick Dry Workout Sports Tennis Shorts (Black,S)
G4Free
The longer length of these shorts is a great option for anyone who wants extra leg coverage! They have the yoga pant-style waistband which we adore and pant legs made from a seriously lightweight material. Perfect for hot days and intense workouts!

Pros

  • Longer length
  • Great color selection
  • Comfortable fabric

Cons

  • May run small
  • No interior liner
Starting at $15.99
See it!

Soothfeel Women's 2 in 1 Running Shorts

Soothfeel Women's 2 in 1 Running Shorts Workout Athletic Gym Yoga Shorts for Women with Phone Pockets Black
Soothfeel
Not everyone is a massive fan of the high-waisted aesthetic, which is why we wanted to include this pair of mid-rise shorts! The waistband is still thick and can conceal the tummy, but doesn’t go higher than the belly button. Comfy!

Pros

  • Mid-rise fit
  • Double layered design
  • Hidden phone pockets
  • Bestselling style

Cons

  • Not as much tummy coverage as high-waisted styles
$26.99
See it!

AUTOMET Women's High Waisted Athletic Shorts

AUTOMET Womens High Waisted Athletic Shorts Elastic Casual Summer Running Shorts Quick Dry Gym Workout Shorts Black
AUTOMET
Reviewers are comparing these specific shorts to a more expensive version from Free People! The sheen quality of the material and smocked high waistband are adorable features if you’re in the market for a trendier style.

Pros

  • Built-in brief lining
  • 32 incredible colors to choose from
  • Extra high waist

Cons

  • May run small
  • Fabric may not be as stretchy as other short styles
$22.99
See it!

CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight Gym Shorts

CRZ YOGA Womens Lightweight Gym Athletic Workout Shorts Liner 4" - Quick Dry Running Sport Spandex Shorts Mesh Zipper Pockets Black XX-Small
CRZ YOGA
Thousands of reviewers say these are the absolute best athletic shorts on the market! They have a great flattering fit, are affordable considering their quality and have a length that’s not too long or short.

Pros

  • So many shoppers are thrilled

Cons

  • Not as high-waisted as other styles
$28.00
See it!

Blaosn Flowy Skirt Shorts

Flowy Skirt Shorts for Women Gym Yoga Athletic Workout Running Sweat Spandex Butterfly Cute Teen Girls Skorts Comfy Lounge Preppy Trendy Clothes Summer(S,Light Purple)
Blaosn
These fluttery shorts are amazing because the outer layer looks like a mini skirt. Shoppers adore the slimming effect of the flowy design!

Pros

  • Double-layered design
  • Super comfortable
  • Beautiful bright colors available

Cons

  • May run a bit small
  • Slightly limited sizing
Starting at $21.23
See it!

BMJL Women's Running Shorts

BMJL Women's Running Shorts High Waisted Sporty Workout Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Shorts with Pockets(M,Light Green)
BMJL
Reviewers swear by these shorts! They are easy to move around in and look like a high-end brand. Their high-waist fit and scalloped sides are total perfection!

Pros

  • Seriously flattering cut
  • 33 color options
  • Zip pockets
  • Extensive sizing available

Cons

  • Sizing and colors may be slightly off
Starting at $24.99
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!