10 Affordable Workout Shorts That Can Hide Bloating

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though shorts show more skin than a pair of leggings, they can be far more forgiving and slimming when you find the right cut and style. We prefer to shop for shorts which have a higher waistband that can flatten out the tummy area. That’s the best way to help make bloating less noticeable!

Other smaller details, like double-layered fabric or scalloped sides, are also flattering elements which can help boost your confidence while wearing a pair of shorts. Whether you’re a person who loves to hit the gym or not, having comfy shorts to relax and move around in is necessary for the spring and summer months. With that in mind, we’ve found all of the best pairs which look great, feel fabulous and are affordable to boot. Check out our top picks below!

BALEAF Women's 3 Inch Running Shorts These shorts are incredible because they’re double layered. The combo of the skintight shorts and looser layer on top make them extra flattering and comfortable if you’re a fan of this shorter length. Pros Double-layered coverage

High-waisted

Secret pockets built in Cons Few customer reviews

Only three color options $26.97 See it!

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s High Waist Running Shorts We’re in love with the extra wide compression waistband on these shorts! They are very similar to the style you would see on a pair of yoga pants or leggings. They the lower belly area taut with ease. Pros Amazing customer reviews

Mesh panty lining built in

4-way stretch fabric

Side pockets and hidden back zip pocket Cons Limited sizing

Only four color options $20.99 See it!

Dragon Fit Women's High Waisted Running Shorts These shorts have achieved bestseller status. Hundreds of shoppers say they look incredibly flattering on curvier body types and have a ton of other fab features, like lightweight fabric and the coverage they provide. Pros Great array of color options

Perfect high-rise fit

Overwhelmingly positive reviews

Hidden back pocket Cons Slightly limited sizing $19.98 See it!

Aloodor High Waist Dolphin Shorts While these shorts may be more casual than traditionally athletic, they’re still great to wear after hitting the gym or a more low-key workout. The curved hem and high-waist cut is what makes them flattering even if they don’t have the same compression waistband as other shorts on this list. Pros Stretchy knit material

Flattering cut

Fun color and tie-dye options

Hundreds of five-star reviews Cons Not ideal for all workouts $16.99 See it!

G4Free Women's 5 Inch Running Shorts The longer length of these shorts is a great option for anyone who wants extra leg coverage! They have the yoga pant-style waistband which we adore and pant legs made from a seriously lightweight material. Perfect for hot days and intense workouts! Pros Longer length

Great color selection

Comfortable fabric Cons May run small

No interior liner

Starting at $15.99 See it!

Soothfeel Women's 2 in 1 Running Shorts Not everyone is a massive fan of the high-waisted aesthetic, which is why we wanted to include this pair of mid-rise shorts! The waistband is still thick and can conceal the tummy, but doesn’t go higher than the belly button. Comfy! Pros Mid-rise fit

Double layered design

Hidden phone pockets

Bestselling style Cons Not as much tummy coverage as high-waisted styles $26.99 See it!

AUTOMET Women's High Waisted Athletic Shorts Reviewers are comparing these specific shorts to a more expensive version from Free People! The sheen quality of the material and smocked high waistband are adorable features if you’re in the market for a trendier style. Pros Built-in brief lining

32 incredible colors to choose from

Extra high waist Cons May run small

Fabric may not be as stretchy as other short styles $22.99 See it!

CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight Gym Shorts Thousands of reviewers say these are the absolute best athletic shorts on the market! They have a great flattering fit, are affordable considering their quality and have a length that’s not too long or short. Pros So many shoppers are thrilled Cons Not as high-waisted as other styles $28.00 See it!

Blaosn Flowy Skirt Shorts These fluttery shorts are amazing because the outer layer looks like a mini skirt. Shoppers adore the slimming effect of the flowy design! Pros Double-layered design

Super comfortable

Beautiful bright colors available Cons May run a bit small

Slightly limited sizing Starting at $21.23 See it!

BMJL Women's Running Shorts Reviewers swear by these shorts! They are easy to move around in and look like a high-end brand. Their high-waist fit and scalloped sides are total perfection! Pros Seriously flattering cut

33 color options

Zip pockets

Extensive sizing available Cons Sizing and colors may be slightly off

Starting at $24.99 See it!

