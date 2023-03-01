10 Affordable Workout Shorts That Can Hide Bloating

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Even though shorts show more skin than a pair of leggings, they can be far more forgiving and slimming when you find the right cut and style. We prefer to shop for shorts which have a higher waistband that can flatten out the tummy area. That’s the best way to help make bloating less noticeable!
Other smaller details, like double-layered fabric or scalloped sides, are also flattering elements which can help boost your confidence while wearing a pair of shorts. Whether you’re a person who loves to hit the gym or not, having comfy shorts to relax and move around in is necessary for the spring and summer months. With that in mind, we’ve found all of the best pairs which look great, feel fabulous and are affordable to boot. Check out our top picks below!
BALEAF Women's 3 Inch Running Shorts
Pros
- Double-layered coverage
- High-waisted
- Secret pockets built in
Cons
- Few customer reviews
- Only three color options
THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s High Waist Running Shorts
Pros
- Amazing customer reviews
- Mesh panty lining built in
- 4-way stretch fabric
- Side pockets and hidden back zip pocket
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Only four color options
Dragon Fit Women's High Waisted Running Shorts
Pros
- Great array of color options
- Perfect high-rise fit
- Overwhelmingly positive reviews
- Hidden back pocket
Cons
- Slightly limited sizing
Aloodor High Waist Dolphin Shorts
Pros
- Stretchy knit material
- Flattering cut
- Fun color and tie-dye options
- Hundreds of five-star reviews
Cons
- Not ideal for all workouts
G4Free Women's 5 Inch Running Shorts
Pros
- Longer length
- Great color selection
- Comfortable fabric
Cons
- May run small
- No interior liner
Soothfeel Women's 2 in 1 Running Shorts
Pros
- Mid-rise fit
- Double layered design
- Hidden phone pockets
- Bestselling style
Cons
- Not as much tummy coverage as high-waisted styles
AUTOMET Women's High Waisted Athletic Shorts
Pros
- Built-in brief lining
- 32 incredible colors to choose from
- Extra high waist
Cons
- May run small
- Fabric may not be as stretchy as other short styles
CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight Gym Shorts
Pros
- So many shoppers are thrilled
Cons
- Not as high-waisted as other styles
Blaosn Flowy Skirt Shorts
Pros
- Double-layered design
- Super comfortable
- Beautiful bright colors available
Cons
- May run a bit small
- Slightly limited sizing
BMJL Women's Running Shorts
Pros
- Seriously flattering cut
- 33 color options
- Zip pockets
- Extensive sizing available
Cons
- Sizing and colors may be slightly off
