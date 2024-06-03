Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Laundry. Most people hate one part of the process — washing and drying — or the other — folding up your clothes and putting them up. Either way, the truth of the matter is that it has to get done! Whether you have a house full of athletes or you are a clumsy eater, picking the right detergent that can help remove stains and smells effectively is crucial. Erin Andrews, known for being a respected sports broadcaster, partnered with ARM & HAMMER to help the brand roll out its new product lineup items — the Deep Clean liquid detergent and Power Paks. These products are strong and will penetrate set-in stains and odors to provide a longer-lasting fresh scent.

As a new mother, in the video for the campaign, Andrews speaks about how these detergents help her manage some of the stubbornest stains and smells while also tackling a hectic life. From set-in spaghetti stains to sweaty workout clothes, these new products from ARM & HAMMER have you covered. We found the Deep Clean liquid detergent on Amazon — and it’s only $12!

This Laundry Detergent is the answer to all your family’s stinky laundry. It uses pH Power Technology with millions of micro-scrubbers for stench-drenched​​, soaked-through clothes. This detergent penetrates between fibers — where odor and dirt nestle — to deploy clean clothes.

To use this detergent, you would measure how much you need based on your load size. Then, you would just pour it in! We know it’s not rocket science, but it’s still worth mentioning!

In regards to this effective detergent with over 185 5-star reviews, one Amazon reviewer noted, “The ARM & HAMMER Deep Clean Odor Formula is a game-changer for tackling tough stains and odors! It effectively cleans my laundry — leaving it smelling fresh and looking bright.” Another reviewer said, “My go-to brand for laundry. I tried different items, but Arm and Hammer is my favorite. The smell is great, as well as its stain removal properties.”

When it comes to taking care of your and your family’s laundry, it’s important to choose a laundry detergent that gives you a bang for your buck. If you need a new alternative that won’t take it easy on stains — and smells pretty great, too — this Erin Andrews-approved option could elevate your laundry routine!

Get the ARM & HAMMER Deep Clean Odor Formula Liquid Laundry Detergent for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

