5 Cozy Socks to Keep Your Toes Warm This Fall

By
coquette-aesthetic-amazon-socks
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Open-toe sandals and flip-flops are usually the shoes of choice during the summer months, which famously don’t require socks. But as the year’s warmest season transitions into fall, chunky knits and cozy socks re-emerge as autumn must-haves. When you tune into your favorite scary movies or gear up for a fall hike, you can keep your toes nice and warm with cozy socks from Amazon.

We’ve rounded up every option — from thick socks you can pull over your knee-high boots, to frilly ones you can wear with open-toe heels á la Sydney Sweeney. Read on for our top picks of the best cozy socks on Amazon!

Best for Daily Wear: Yacht & Smith Womens Cotton Slouch Socks

Yacht & Smith Womens Cotton Slouch Socks, Bulk Crew Boot Socks (6 Pairs)
Yacht & Smith
These cozy, lightweight socks can be worn as boot socks or scrunched down to serve looks in your trustiest fall sneaks.
$24.00
Get it

Best for Boots: Loritta Women's Vintage Multicolor Socks

Loritta 5 Pairs Womens Vintage Style Winter Warm Thick Knit Wool Cozy Crew Socks,Free size,Multicolor
Loritta
The Western obsession continues to sweep the fashion world. Shoppers agree that if you plan to pull out ankle-length cowboy boots this fall, you need to get your hands (and feet) on these. ‘These socks are warm, soft and just the right length for short boots. I would buy them again,’ one shopper wrote. Another was pleased with how comfortable these socks were. ‘Very soft and comfortable! They are not tight around the ankle and are warm! Good price.’
$13.99
See it!

Best for Nailing Fall Vibes: BomKinta Solid Socks

BomKinta Women Winter Solid Socks Thick Warm Wool Socks Cozy Crew Socks for Women Christmas Gift
BomKinta
There’s nothing like watching the fall foliage change from bold green hues to more neutral shades. These warm ankle socks feature elastic bands which don’t compress your legs, and they are currently available in cute fall-friendly colors.
$15.99
See it!

Best for Loafers: ZRYLIBYA Frilly Ankle Socks

ZRYLIBYA Women Cute Ruffle Frilly Turn Cuff Ankle Socks Scalloped Pointelle Solid Casual Crew Socks 4 Pairs (Black,White,Coffee,Orange)
ZRYLIBYA
Shoppers agree these socks are ideal to pair with fall essentials like loafers and Mary Janes. ‘I really like these socks. They’re perfect if you’re looking for ankle socks to up your outfit game,’ one shopper gushed.
$12.99
See it!

Best Festive Pair: Geyoga Fall Socks

Geyoga 4 Pairs Thanksgiving Socks Autumn Fall Socks Turkey Socks Maple Leaf Socks Pumpkin Mushroom Socks Novelty Crew Socks for Women Men
Geyoga
Raise your hand if fall is your favorite season, then add these autumn-themed socks to your Amazon cart immediately. From adorable images of pumpkins, to leaves and festive turkeys, this four-pack has all you need to show the world why you adore autumb.
$16.99
See it!

 

