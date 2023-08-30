Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
After a Hot Girl Summer, we’re ready to cool off with some Sweater Weather. It’s time to turn off the AC and get cozy! This is our favorite time of year for fashion. Crisp air + chic knits = a fashion formula for success.
Even though it’s not officially fall yet, we already found 17 sweaters on sale for the new season. Shop these crewnecks, cardigans and turtlenecks for up to 49% off!
BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover
Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck
Anrabess Oversized Crewneck
Lillusory Polo Sweater
Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan
Merokeety Mock Turtleneck Sweater
Zesica Striped Crewneck
Anrabess Tunic Turtleneck
Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater
Lillusory Ribbed Knit Crewneck
Anrabess V-Neck Asymmetric Hem Tunic Sweater
Lillusory Mock Turtleneck Tunic
BTFBM V-Neck Sweater
Dokotoo Hollow Cable-Knit Crewneck
Evaless Slouchy V-Neck Sweater
Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!