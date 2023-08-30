Cancel OK
Get Ready for Sweater Weather With the 17 Best Fall Sweaters on Sale for Up to 49% Off

fall sweaters on sale
After a Hot Girl Summer, we’re ready to cool off with some Sweater Weather. It’s time to turn off the AC and get cozy! This is our favorite time of year for fashion. Crisp air + chic knits = a fashion formula for success.

Even though it’s not officially fall yet, we already found 17 sweaters on sale for the new season. Shop these crewnecks, cardigans and turtlenecks for up to 49% off!

BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweaters Solid V Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Loose Slouchy Jumper Tops(Solid Light Khaki, Medium)
BTFBM
Was $56On Sale: $40You Save 29%
See It!

Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top 626mibai-S White
ANRABESS
Was $63On Sale: $36You Save 43%
See It!

Anrabess Oversized Crewneck

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Sweater 2023 Fall Loose Pullover Long Sleeve Casual Chunky Knit Warm Oversize Sweaters with Split A305-huaxIng-M Khaki
ANRABESS
Was $64On Sale: $37You Save 42%
See It!

Lillusory Polo Sweater

LILLUSORY 2023 Fall Sweaters for Women Oversized Lightweight Pullover Sweater Grunge Comfy Casual Loose Fit Fall Tops Green
LILLUSORY
Was $54On Sale: $37You Save 31%
See It!

Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan

GRACE KARIN Cardigan
GRACE KARIN
Was $70On Sale: $36You Save 49%
See It!

Merokeety Mock Turtleneck Sweater

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Cozy Knit Sweater Casual Loose Pullover Jumper Tops Sage
MEROKEETY
Was $50On Sale: $30You Save 40%
See It!

 

Zesica Striped Crewneck

ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Comfy Loose Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater,Green,Large
ZESICA
Was $54On Sale: $48You Save 11%
See It!

Anrabess Tunic Turtleneck

ANRABESS Oversized Sweaters for Women Tunic 2023 Fall Split Hem Long Sleeve High Neck Lightweight Loose Fit Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops 452huika-S Gray
ANRABESS
Was $60On Sale: $37You Save 38%
See It!

Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Crew Neck Rib Sweater, Peach, Large
Amazon Essentials
Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
See It!

Lillusory Ribbed Knit Crewneck

LILLUSORY Women's Crewneck Batwing Long Sleeve Sweater 2023 Fall Oversized Ribbed Knit Side Slit Pullover Top
LILLUSORY
This crewneck is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s pullover sweaters on Amazon!
Was $60On Sale: $40You Save 33%
See It!

Anrabess V-Neck Asymmetric Hem Tunic Sweater

ANRABESS Sweaters for Women 2023 Fall Oversized V Neck Long Bating Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Tunic Jumper Fashion Clothes Outfits 413huilanse-XL Gray Blue
ANRABESS
Was $60On Sale: $37You Save 38%
See It!

Lillusory Mock Turtleneck Tunic

LILLUSORY Women's Maternity Sweater Mock Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Long Batwing Sleeve Split Hem Ribbed Knit Pullover Tops Black
LILLUSORY
Was $37On Sale: $25You Save 32%
See It!

BTFBM V-Neck Sweater

BTFBM Women Long Sleeve V Neck Button Down Sweater Solid Color Ribbed Knit Sweater Casual Relaxed Fit Pullover Jumper (Solid Brown, X-Large)
BTFBM
Was $46On Sale: $32You Save 30%
See It!

Dokotoo Hollow Cable-Knit Crewneck

Dokotoo Women's Crewneck Sweaters Long Sleeve Solid Hollow Out Autumn Winter Fall Basic Casual Loose Chunky Knit Pullover Sweaters Jumper Tops Red Small
Dokotoo
Was $50On Sale: $38You Save 24%
See It!

Evaless Slouchy V-Neck Sweater

EVALESS Sweaters for Women Casual Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Oversized Sweater Fall Cable Knit Solid Color Jumper Loose Tunic Pullover Tops Khaki Medium
EVALESS
Was $40On Sale: $29You Save 28%
See It!

Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck

ANRABESS Women Turtle Cowl Neck Batwing Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Wine Red Oversized Pullover Chunky Wram 2023 Fall Sweater Jumpers A87Jiuhong-S
ANRABESS
Was $61On Sale: $37You Save 39%
See It!

