Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy belated birthday, Sofia Richie! Our Virgo queen is the newest Internet It Girl, raising the bar with her classy, chic fashion. In honor of the style icon’s special day, we decided to recreate one of her latest looks.

In a TikTok video posted just three days ago, the birthday girl debuted a new brown-toned OOTD with the caption: “Ready for fall.” We love the autumnal vibes of Sofia’s effortlessly cool ensemble, so we found affordable alternatives to each of her pieces below. Ring in the new season in this fall ‘fit from Amazon!

Dokotoo Corduroy Shacket

A corduroy jacket is a fall fashion staple! We adore the style of this relaxed shacket, which you can also rock with a pair of jeans for a casual everyday outfit.

Was $46 On Sale: $36 You Save 22% See It!

Dokotoo Corduroy Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are one of the top trends of 2023, so why not take this style up a notch with some corduroy? It’s the ultimate fall fabric! These pants go perfectly with the shacket above.

$33.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Nude Patent Pumps

A nude pair of heels is a closet staple! Sam Edelman shoes are high-quality yet budget-friendly.

$150.00 See It!

Sojos Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Sojos is one of our favorite brands for affordable shades. These retro-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses feel versatile and vintage.

$15.00 See It!

Fashion Puzzle Nude Shoulder Bag

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Another wardrobe necessity is a nude shoulder bag which effortlessly pairs with everything! Shoppers say this purse is a designer lookalike — obsessed!

Was $35 On Sale: $26 You Save 26% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Sofia Richie Uses This $8 Mascara With Over 100K Reviews ‘Every Single Day’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Seriously, they buy budget-friendly beauty too! But we didn’t expect Sofia Richie to swear by a drugstore brand. The burgeoning TikTok star is known for her quiet luxury looks, especially during her […]

Related: Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Beach Waves With This ‘Fun’ Dyson Hair Straightener Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hailey Bieber is the ultimate trendsetter. When she dyed her hair darker and got a bob, we highly considered a chop ourselves (we just can’t pull the look off). The model’s hair always looks flawless, whether she’s rocking […]

Related: 17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s all starting! Not only are we decorating our homes for fall and becoming more and more excited for colorful trees, cooler weather and spooky season — but we have the perfect excuse to go shopping for new […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!