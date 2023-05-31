Sydney Sweeney Revives the Socks and Heels Trend With a Preppy Look in NYC

Nailed it! Sydney Sweeney revived a tricky fashion trend while out and about in the Big Apple.

The 25-year-old actress was spotted on the set of Today — to promote her new film, Reality — on Wednesday, May 31, wearing socks and heels. Sweeney’s look included ivory hosiery and black pointed-toe pumps.

The controversial pairing, which first gained popularity in the ‘80s, saw a resurgence on the spring/summer 2022 runways thanks to brands like Miu Miu.

Sweeney teamed the aesthetic with a mint green blazer, which she wore buttoned up atop a white dress shirt and a coordinating tie from Thom Browne. The Euphoria star finalized the look with a high-low pleated skirt — also from the fashion house.

Over the last few days, Sweeney has been doing press for Reality — the new Max film that sees her portray real-life whistleblower Reality Winner. Sweeney opened up about the project during her appearance on Today, telling host Hoda Kotb that Winner, now 31, “was such a complicated individual.”

“When I first read the script, I had never read something that was taken directly from a transcript,” Sweeney continued. “Not a single word was changed. It’s the actual FBI interrogation. Everything I say, everything the FBI agents say, it’s the actual interrogation that happened to Reality Winner.”

As for how she got into character, Sweeney explained: “I got to actually speak with Reality, and I kind of observed her and learned as much as I possibly could about who she was and took all of that and created the character.”

Winner — a former intelligence contractor for Pluribus International Corporation — was convicted of leaking a classified report about Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. In 2018, she was charged with espionage after authorities alleged that she accessed a classified memo and mailed it to The Intercept.

The document later became the source material for a story published on a news site in June 2017. Winner ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 63 months — marking the longest sentence ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.

She was released from prison in June 2021 and opened up about her actions in an interview with 60 Minutes that December. “I am not a traitor,” Winner said. “I am not a spy. I am somebody who only acted out of love for what this country stands for.”