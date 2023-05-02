Beauty is pain … and Teyana Taylor is living proof. The singer was nearly immobile in her chic — but super tight — Met Gala 2023 ensemble.

Taylor, 32, nailed the evening’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme on Monday, May 1, in a black-and-white tweed design by Thom Browne. The garment honored Lagerfeld’s love of starched collars and crisp ties — but also featured daring cutouts at Taylor’s hips, which appeared to be quite restricting.

As the New York native addressed reporters, she struggled to walk up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps and was assisted by a handler. At one point, however, Taylor had to hop up the walkway as she couldn’t move her feet. In a video shared by Essence magazine, she is seen jumping over several landings before striking a pose. “I gotta pee,” Taylor hilariously told the publication, adding that as she arrived, she hoped she wasn’t going to “pop out” of her outfit. (In addition to Taylor, Jenna Ortega, Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander Skarsgård also wore Thom Browne.)

Once inside the party, Taylor delivered another hilarious moment. Pusha T took to Instagram to reveal that the A Thousand and One star had snuck in Chick-fil-A, sharing a photo of fries and chicken tenders on a plate. In a video shared via Twitter on Monday, Taylor is seen chowing down on the fast food, prompting Usher Raymond — who had just walked by — to burst into laughter.

Perhaps Taylor wanted to come prepared after Keke Palmer famously made headlines during the 2021 Met Gala for poking fun at the soirée’s plant-based dinner menu. “Give us all the teaaa! What’s on the menu?” one fan tweeted at the time. In response, Palmer, 29, shared an image of scattered vegetables on a plate via her Instagram Story. “This why they don’t show y’all the food,” she wrote over the snap, adding, “I’m just playinnnn.”

The decision to offer green bites came amid Met Gala chef Marcus Samuelsson’s desire to show how food in the U.S. is “changing,” he explained to Bon Appetit at the time.

He added: “We want to be the future of American food, of plant-based food. That conversation is happening now … Being a chef is all about working with style, with people. It’s the same thing with fashion. It’s a different medium, but you’re really expressing a point of view, a sense of place.”