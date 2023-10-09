Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky showed off they were still going strong after the couple was spotted on several date nights.

The pair were first seen together on Friday, October 6, attending Katy Perry‘s residency show at the Resorts World in Las Vegas alongside Gaga’s manager Bobby Campbell. A fan shared a video of the “Born This Way” singer, 37, walking around the venue with Polansky, 45, and Campell, 38. The trio smiled at fans as they passed by and Gaga even threw up a peace sign in the clip.

The next day, Gaga and Polansky continued their tour of Vegas as they were seen at The Sphere to watch U2 perform. Gaga rocked a plaid button-up shirt while Polansky kept it casual in a hoodie. The duo enjoyed the show from a VIP box.

Gaga’s nights out in Vegas come a few days after she wrapped up her own residency at Park MGM on Thursday, October 5.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Gaga and Polansky had called it quits since the twosome had not been spotted on a public outing since March 2022. However, Polansky and Gaga put the rumors to rest after they were spotted in August grabbing dinner in Studio City, California.

Polansky and Gaga were first seen together in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Two months later, Gaga and the tech entrepreneur were together looking cozy in Miami. One day after that, the musician decided to make things Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and Polansky hugging in February 2020. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

After making things official, a source told Us Weekly that Gaga and Polansky were not serious at first as the singer was “having fun and likes the attention” that the businessman gave her. However, the following year the duo’s romance began to heat up as Gaga and Polansky began to get “beyond smitten with each other.”

“Michael really is a great guy. He’s down-to-earth, smart and focused on his businesses,” the insider exclusively told Us in January 2021, while noting that Polansky is “not dating Gaga for the fame” and “brings real stability” to herlife.

Gaga, for her part, echoed similar sentiments when she gave Polansky a sweet shoutout in a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she gushed at the time while referring to Polansky and her three French bulldogs, Asia, Koji and Gustav.