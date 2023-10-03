Judge Holly J. Fujie ruled that Lady Gaga officially no longer owes Jennifer McBride the $500,000 reward that was promised for finding the singer’s two dogs, Koji and Gustavo, after it was discovered McBride was involved in the dognapping.

Gaga’s dogs were kidnapped — and subsequently returned — by McBride and four others in February 2021. Two years later, McBride sued Gaga for the reward and $1.5 million in damages. In July, McBride’s lawyers argued that Gaga committed fraud and a breach of contract because she had stated there would be “no questions asked” when offering the reward.

A court order from the Los Angeles County Superior Court stated that McBride’s lawsuit was “legally insufficient in its entirety” as she was involved in the theft.

McBride, who pleaded no contest to the charges, claimed that she was not involved in the theft and only “took possession” of the dogs before returning them to a police station in Los Angeles. Gaga’s legal team replied that this “makes no sense.”

In December 2022, McBride was sentenced to two years probation. Judge Fujie ruled on Monday, October 2, that the case is now considered closed.

The dognapping incident in question resulted in the shooting of Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, who nearly died from his severe injuries. A 19-year-old named James Jackson was later identified as the person who shot Fischer. In December 2022, Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder and great bodily injury.

During the sentencing, Fischer addressed Jackson directly. “I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can’t completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you.” In regards to the dogs, Fischer said, “They were returned and returned to their mom. I don’t think I could have lived with myself if they died.”

Fischer suffered a collapsed lung and fell into debt over the incident. He stayed with Gaga for the duration of his recovery.