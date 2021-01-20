Holding hands! Lady Gaga attended Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Tuesday, January 19, inauguration rehearsal with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

The Grammy winner, 34, walked hand-in-hand with the Parker Group CEO, 43, ahead of her performance. The singer matched her white face mask to her white turtleneck and coat, and she rocked braids pinned to her head. As for Polansky, the Harvard University grad kept himself covered up in an all-black outfit, a face covering and a baseball cap.

The New York native teased her look that same day via Instagram, writing, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

The American Horror Story alum felt “immensely honored” to have been selected to sing the National Anthem on Wednesday, January 20, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She and the president-elect have become close allies since 2016 when Biden introduced Gaga’s performance at the Oscars and then continued to work with her on raising awareness about sexual assault. Gaga is a consummate professional and has not been a ball of nerves leading up to [the] inaugural event, though she does recognize and respect the gravity of being a part of such a historic day. She is grateful to have the support of Joe, Jill [Biden], her family, her boyfriend and the American people.”

The “Born This Way” singer and Polansky were first linked in December 2019. The pair spent New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, locking lips at midnight. Us exclusively confirmed that the San Francisco native attended Gaga’s Super Bowl performance two months later in Miami.

They went on to celebrate Valentine’s Day together that same month, and a source exclusively told Us that they were “having fun.” The insider added, “[She’s not] making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

In June 2020, another source exclusively told Us that the “very wealthy” entrepreneur likes to treat his girlfriend “to nice things and experiences,” noting, “She loves to be wined and dined and taken care of, and Michael certainly does that for her. He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together.”

The songwriter quarantined with Polansky amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing via Instagram about their “video games and card” games “going strong.”

The actress was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and talent agent Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. Prior to her relationship with Polansky, Gaga was last linked to audio engineer Dan Horton. The former couple split in October 2019.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Oscar winner and her boyfriend’s rehearsal PDA.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman