Lady Gaga Likes to Be Taken Care of by Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Star treatment! Lady Gaga may have found her perfect match in boyfriend Michael Polansky.

“She loves to be wined and dined and taken care of, and Michael certainly does that for her,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together.”

Gaga, 34, is not the only one with a predilection for the finer things in life. “Michael is very wealthy and likes to treat her to nice things and experiences,” the insider adds.

The pop star and Polansky, 42, were first linked in December 2019 when they were spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. Us exclusively confirmed the Parker Group CEO’s identity in February after the twosome were seen locking lips in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.

Gaga gave fans a peek at their romance in February. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting in Polansky’s lap. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

The “Rain on Me” singer was “having fun” with her new beau as of February, according to a source at the time, but she was not “making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together in February. “‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?’” she gushed on Instagram. “#valentines. Happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!”

Gaga then revealed in March that the pair were quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she captioned an Instagram selfie with Polansky.

The Oscar winner detailed the depth of her feelings for the businessman in April when she referred to him as “the love of my life” during an appearance on Morning Joe.

In May, the duo were spotted holding hands as they picked up coffee in Los Angeles.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. She split from audio engineer Dan Horton in October 2019.