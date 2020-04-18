Lady Gaga Calls Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky the ‘Love of My Life’

The “L” word! Lady Gaga shared that her relationship with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, has gotten serious.

The “Stupid Love” singer, 34, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, April 17, in promotion of the upcoming One World Together at Home concert, which airs on Saturday, April 18. Gaga explained that her Born This Way Foundation has plans in the works to help people with mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic — with help from a special person in her life.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much — they are working with my, the love of my life, on something for mental health,” Gaga said.

The “Bad Romance” songstress and Polansky, 36, have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining!” Gaga captioned a selfie with the Parker Group CEO via Instagram in March. “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves.”

Gaga and Polansky were first linked when they were spotted making out in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas. The couple were seen together again in Miami for Super Bowl weekend in February. One day later, Gaga made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of herself sitting in the Harvard University graduate’s lap on a yacht.

“She’s having fun and likes the attention,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Gaga continued to proclaim her affection for Polansky when she called him “babe” in a Valentine’s Day selfie via Instagram. She later called him her “stupid love” in another selfie posted in March.

The “Just Dance” singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, whom she dated from 2011 to 2016. Gaga was then engaged to talent agent Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019, before she briefly dated audio engineer Dan Horton for three months until their split in October 2019.

