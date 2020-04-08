Next steps! Lady Gaga is envisioning a family-filled future for herself, complete with a wedding and children..

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the singer, 34, told InStyle in her May 2020 cover story, published on Wednesday, April 8. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

The Grammy winner added, “It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”

In December 2019, the New York native shared her family timeline. “I wanna have more babies [in the next decade],” she told YouTube star Nikkie de Jager at the time.

Some of the “Just Dance” singer’s other goals include “marriage” and “more music,” Gaga told the outlet on Wednesday. The actress said, “More movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation. I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes.”

Although the Oscar winner has “no idea” what she will end up accomplishing from her checklist, she said, “I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

The American Horror Story alum plans to “connect” with her future brood over makeup, she told Allure in July 2019.

“I’ve always been really close to my mom,” the A Star Is Born star shared at the time. “When I was a little girl, I was just fascinated with her morning beauty ritual. I would wake up and I would see her getting ready for work. She would apply her foundation, her lipstick, her mascara. She would look so, so beautiful and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. [I want my kids to have] that same experience. That’s the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents.”

Gaga is currently dating Parker Foundation executive director Michael Polansky. She was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and Christian Carino from 2018 to 2019. She later dated her audio engineer, Dan Horton, for three months until October 2019.